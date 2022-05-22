2023 Presidency: 10,000 youths, women in Nasarawa march for Yahaya Bello

Over 10,000 youths and women in Nasarawa state, Saturday, marched the street of Lafia the state state capital in support of Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition in 2023.

Nasarawa state chairman of Yahaya Bello Network (YBN) Ibrahim Lawal Ibrahim stated this while speaking with journalists in Lafia.

He said the march comprising various groups supporting the Kogi state governor, was a way to express their confidence in Bello’s leadership qualities, and to appeal to APC delegates to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential primary election.

He said that the achievements of Bello prompted them to do the rally, urging delegates to support Bello by voting him to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election.

He said that Bello has the track records, experience and the vision of changing the nation from its current poverty status to prosperity.

Ibrahim said for progress and development of Nigeria, “I am appealing to delegates to give Yahaya Bello opportunity to win this election by voting him at the party’s primary.”

He therefore, urged delegates to put their confidence in Bello, saying if Bello was given opportunity to serve the nation , he would bring his wealth of experience and provide much needed political leadership that will unite the country with equality and justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

