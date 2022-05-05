2023 presidency: All Igbo must be committed – Obiozor 





President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, has said that the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction, come 2023 is a project every Igbo man or woman should be committed to.

Obiozor made the assertion on Thursday during the Imeobi meeting of the apex Igbo cultural organisation that took place at the national secretariat in Enugu.

He said that the clamour for an Igbo man to be elected the president of Nigeria was morally and historically justifiable and that every Igbo person should key into the quest.

Because Ndigbo had been clamouring to be given the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria, Obiozor noted that the issue of power rotation or zoning was a conspiracy by other Nigerians to deny Ndigbo their fair share.

His words: “the clamour for an Igbo to be elected as a president of Nigeria is morally and historically justifiable. It is a project every Igbo must commit himself or herself.

“To this end, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made contacts with several Nigerian leaders with respect to the right of the South East to produce a president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“All the double dealings about zoning and rotation of power is an orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce a president,” Obiozor asserts.

Obiozor who said that Ndigbo are fighting a just cause pointed out that all efforts to swindle Ndigbo out of their legitimate due would fail.

“I want to assure all of you that hard as they may try, they will surely fail. Ours is a right and just cause. I wish to use this opportunity to encourage all the presidential aspirants from the South East to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic,” he assured.

The president general however urged all eligible voters to go out to procure their permanent voters card that would enable them to exercise their franchise when the time comes.

To press home the need for Ndigbo to obtain their PVC in readiness for the 2023 general elections, Obiozor called on town union leaders, traditional rulers, market associations, religious to take the issue of permanent voters card serious and take the message to the grassroots. “It is a task that must be taken,” he said.

Obiozor equally seized the opportunity to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to find a way to effect the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB and other Biafra agitators in the interest peace, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

