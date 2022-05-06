2023 Presidency: APC bars journalists as Osinbajo parleys Anambra delegates

The All Progressive Congress (APC) on Friday barred journalists in Anambra state from covering the consultative meeting held with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo was in Awka, the state capital, to consult with party delegates and other stakeholders on his ambition to fly the party’s presidential ticket at the 2023 polls.

The vice-president, earlier received at the Anambra State Passenger and Cargo Airport, Umueri by Governor Charles Soludo, equally offered him a brief reception at the Governor’s Lodge.

Blueprint reports that immediately he walked into the scene of the event, a party official, Hon. Benchuks Nwosu, picked the microphone and instructed journalists in the hall to take pictures and walk out as the event was only for the party.

“All journalists in this hall should take pictures and walk out. Please, move forward, take pictures and leave. We want to discuss party affairs. You can wait outside for the Vice President. We want only the party delegates and stakeholders in the hall. He can address you when we are through,” he announced.

