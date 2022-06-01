2023 presidency: APGA elects ex-Chief Judge as flag bearer



Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has pledged to anchor his administration on the triple banner of the rule of law, separation of powers and due process if elected president of the country come 2023.

Speaking at the party’s national convention in Abuja on Wednesday, where he was endorsed through voice votes as the presidential candidate of APGA, the former Chief Judge of Anambra state, Prof. Peter Umeadi, urged citizens of the country to imbibe a change in their thinking so as to change the way things are done in Nigeria.

Umeadi said uppermost in his mind if elected, would be “to reconcile citizens across the length and breadth of the country,” promising “to galvanise the old, young, rich, poor, literate or not, from all persuasions and all the six geopolitical zones, to deliver a new Nigeria where justice would reign for all citizens equally, irrespective of tribe or status.”

While calling on Nigerians to respect the ballot, he stated that “Nigerians should allow only valid votes to count”, adding that “we should in the most vocal manner possible, enforce the extant laws such that no person who is palpably below the age of 18 years should be allowed to vote.”

Also speaking, National Chairman, Victor Oye, debunked the existence of faction within APGA, describing Edozie Njoku, who he alleged was parading himself as the party chairman as a meddlesome interloper and fraudster.

“APGA is the real party; our last convention was held in 31st May, 2019. Since 2019, we have not had factions in APGA. All the people parading themselves as leaders of APGA are meddlesome interlopers, they are fraudsters. After our 2019 convention, Edozien Njoku went to Owerri to elect himself chairman. This country must be a country of law and order.

“There is only one leadership in APGA, I want INEC to be fair in their judgement. Why should a political nonentity be parading himself as a national chairman of APGA? We must deal with the people causing trouble in this country. The man called Edozie Njoku does not exist.

“He’s not even a member of APGA. Where’s his office, in NICON Luxury? I know he cannot do this in APC or PDP. You call yourself a national chairman, you go about extorting money from people”, Oye alleged.

