2023 presidency: Arthur Eze rallies support for Umahi

An elder statesman, Prince Arthur Eze, Sunday, called on delegates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to unanimously support Governor David Umahi in the forthcoming primary elections of the party, Eze who extolled the Governor for the massive transformation of the state and South East zone within a short space of time, explained that if given the necessary support Umahi will transform the country.

According to a statement signed by the special assistant to governor Umahi on Media, Francis Nwaze, Mr. eze disclosed this during an audience with Umahi at Abuja.

The statement quoted Eze to have reaffirmed his affirmative stance in support of Governor David Umahi’s presidential aspiration.

It recalled how Governor Umahi has been able to completely change the face of Ebonyi state hitherto rated as the most backward within just seven years on the saddle.

“With the accomplishments of Umahi, he has not disappointed the Ebonyi Founding Fathers and electorates who entrusted him with their mandate.

“Engineer Umahi would deploy his wealth of experience in leadership and engineering prowess to fix Nigeria if he becomes President in 2023.

“Through the power of God, he has strong faith in God, that is why God made him the Governor, he has changed the whole southeast, the whole southeast, he has changed it, if you go to Ebonyi State, you will see what he has done and God will use him to change Nigeria,” he said.

“I wish to appeal to the delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and indeed all Nigerians to rally around Engineer Umahi to enable him to tackle myriads of Nigeria’s challenges.”

