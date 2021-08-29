2023 presidency: Bala Mohammed’s support group inaugurates BOT



Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the ‘Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguards’ (BAM-V), a support group of the Bauchi state governor who is currently eyeing the number one seat in the nation has inaugurated its Board Of Trustees (BOT) to be chaired by a former member of the house of representatives Honourable Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki.



The group inaugurated the board alongside its local governments coordinators at Zaranda hotel Bauchi.



Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the state BAM-V chairman Honourable Ishaq S.Dabo explained that Zaki and other members selected are heavyweight politicians that could mobilize Nigerians to vote Mohammed as next president.



“I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment which was based on your superb qualities, unalloyed loyalty to governor Bala Mohammed being his campaigncoordinators in the 2019 gubernatorial election as well as your political dexterity.



“I charge you to work assiduously for the successful actualization of the setobjective”. He said.



Responding on behalf of other members, the chairman Honourable

Abdurrazak Nuhu Zaki claimed that Bala Mohammed is equal to none among all the presidential contenders opining that if the governor finally declares interestto contest and eventually wins, the people of Bauchi state will be thenumber one beneficiaries.



He thanked the organization for finding them worthy of the appointment and promised to justify theconfidence reposed in them.