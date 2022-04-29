2023 presidency: Bauchi APC chieftain disagrees with Falana over Jonathan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bauchi governorship aspirant, Sani Al’ameen, has faulted the statement by a legal luminary, Femi Falana, in which he said former President Goodluck Jonathan was ineligible to run for president in 2023 because he had been sworn into office twice.

Falana had based his assertion on Section 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

However, in a statement Friday, Al’ameen disagreed with Falana, saying the law “does not apply to Jonathan because it was enacted after he had been sworn in twice.”

He explained that the first tenure of late President Umaru Yar’Adua which he completed “will not be counted as part of his tenure because it was originally Yar’ Adua’s mandate.”

“It is wrong to say that Jonathan is disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential election just for the simple reason that if he wins the election he will spend an additional term of four years. Let me take you a bit back. A former governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim Geidam, completed the first tenure of the late Mamman Ali and he contested the election twice and won without hindrance of any kind from anybody,” he said.

