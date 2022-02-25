2023 presidency: Betray Southeast, face dare consequences, groups threaten

Two Igbo socio-cultural groups, the Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) and New Generation Leadership Development Foundation (NGLDF) have warned that there would be dare consequences if the 2023 presidency was not zoned to the South-east.

The groups handed down the threat, Friday, in Abuja, at a press conference to call out former Governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, to join the presidential race.

Reading a text signed by ILDF Chairman, Dr. Godwin Udige, and ILDF Secretary, Barr. Onyebuchi Obeta, ILDF Vice Chairman, Dr. Law Mefor, stated that the campaign for Nigeria’s president of South-east extraction was on course.

Mefor, who disclosed that the ILDF has made good its threat to go to court on the issue of rotation of presidential power, said they we are in the Federal High Court with the political parties on this subject matter.

The group warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect its constitutional provisions on power rotation between the North and South, to avoid the burden of endless litigations.

“The PDP, particularly, needs not to be reminded that they wrote the principle of rotation of presidential power between North and South Nigeria into their Constitution since 2009 and must obey their own rule to avoid litigation,” he said.

On the call for Obi to join the presidential race he said, “There is, however, a foremost South-east son that is most conspicuously missing in the fray and he is the former Governor of Anambra state and former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi.

“While enjoining all well-meaning Nigerians to add their voices in pressuring Peter Obi to run, may we also warn that who becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023 is more critical than ever before.

“If Nigerians elect someone who is perceived to be competent but lacks integrity, they run the risk of electing a competent rogue. And if they elect one with integrity but without competence, not much will change after 2023. Things may become even worse.

“Nigerians need a man, who is both competent and possesses unquestionable integrity; one who is equally strong on economy and savvy in politics. The man we just described is Mr. Peter Obi.”

The group also advised and appealed to Vice President Atiku Abubakar to, “forget his perennial presidential ambition and support the South-east that has supported him.

“We extend the same appeal to His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, and to any other aspirants from Southern part of the country, to also shelve their presidential ambition for the sake of southern solidarity and to support the South-east that has always supported them.

“We are not half as worried about Tinubu’s health and age; or the age of his ideas as we are worried about the irreparable damage his running will do to the Southern Nigeria solidarity.

“We note that the North is known for its political sagacity and we also appeal to them to cede the office of the President to the South and particularly to the South-east for the sake of unity of the country, social justice and equity. The South-east also supported the North in the emergence of Umaru Yar’Adua as President and one good turn deserves another.”