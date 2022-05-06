2023 Presidency: Broadcaster emerges Tambuwal campaign spokesman

Sokoto state Governor and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri has appointed a broadcaster simply known as Prince Daniel as the spokesperson of his campaign.

This was disclosed in a press statement by Nicholas Msheliza of the Tambuwal Campaign Organization (TCO) on Thursday.

Part of the statement reads, “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prince Daniel as Spokesperson for his Presidential Campaigns.

“Prince Daniel is a multi-award winning Broadcaster, a United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace, an International Conference Speaker and a Silver Mic Member of the Black Speakers Network (BSN), USA.

“He is also an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), member Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN).

“Prior to his appointment, he was the Group Programme Director of Cool FM/Wazobia FM/Nigeria Info/Arewa Radio, Nigeria.

“Prince Daniel is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

