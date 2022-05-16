2023 presidency: Bukola urges delegates to elect aspirant with capacity

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Dr Bukola Saraki, has enjoined party delegates to ensure they selected only the person capable of doing the job of salvaging the country from its present predicaments.

Addressing the national delegates at the state party secretariat, Monday, the aspirant advised them to use their votes wisely by electing a flag bearer who has the capacity, ability and knowledge to steer the affairs of the country, especially, at these crucial time when the APC administration has bastardised sectors of the economy.

According to him, “it is only people like me can salvage the country from its woes”, adding that “all the aspirants under the platform are eligible and capable to contest but look for most qualified among us whose pedigree is enough to tell much about him.

He, however, expressed dismay over the manner the APC-led administration has wrecked the country’s economy and yet nothing to show for it.

He further noted that the situation has reached an alarming stage to the extent that our teeming farming families could not go to their farms, a situation he described as very unhealthy development and a clear testimony that the federal government has failed.

He said no nation can survive when its agricultural production is at stake, adding that security would a top priority agenda of his administration if given the chance.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru, said the country needed people with vast experience like Bokola Saraki to steer it for the betterment of all.

