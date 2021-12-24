2023 presidency: Can Saraki swim against the tide?

Despite the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) stance on zoning, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has intensified underground lobbying to occupy Aso Villa come 2023. With the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu from the North Central as party helmsman can Saraki swim against the tide? KEHINDE OSASONA asks.

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer gladiators from all political divides have started lobbying and reaching out to political bigwigs and stakeholders across the country with the sole aim of marketing their aspirations and selling their candidature to Nigerians.

One of them, a former Governor of Kwara state and former number three citizen in the country, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has not hidden his intention to get into the ring with other political heavyweights.

Although, there are indications that like in 2019, the leadership of the PDP would again retain the Presidential ticket in the North, particularly as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, appears to be narrowing down its search for a Presidential flag bearer to the South.

While some political pundits are of the views that going up North would deal a political masterstroke to the ruling party given the voting pattern in the North, others have via various platforms dismissed it, stating that it would amount to political suicide for the PDP.

Can Saraki swim against the tide weighing all options and hurdles before him?

Saraki, who is believed to have demonstrated capacity to rule, had while addressing young people at a political event in Abuja in 2019 announced his intention to context for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The former number one lawmaker, who had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition party, the PDP, would have to win the PDP primary election before contesting for the presidency.

Like every politician plying his trade in Nigeria’s murky political terrain Saraki would also have to outshine the likes of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, and Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who are also reportedly interested in the same position.

Endorsements

As lobbying hot ups respite may have come the way of Saraki when, against all expectations, endorsement came from unexpected quarters during his visit to Benue and Nasarawa States in continuation of his familiarization and consultation.

While intimating his hosts, including the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, elders and members of the PDP State Working Committee (SWC), of his mission, Saraki reminded the gathering that the North Central Zone had paid its due by working so hard to keep the country together as one united entity. He insisted that, “this time we must stand for our own and charity they say begins at home.”

The former senate president was accompanied by the former Governor of Kogi state, Idris Wada, former National Chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, Senator Suleiman Adokwe and the Chairman of Council, Saraki for President Campaign and Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher on the trip.

Receiving the former Senate President and his entourage, the governor described Saraki as one Nigerian who contributed so much to the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Ortom noted that Saraki was the first from the North Central zone to indicate interest in the presidency and would therefore be treated as such.

Speaking on behalf of members of the SWC, Chairman of the party in the state, Sir John Ngbede, represented by his deputy, Mr. Isaac Mfo, also hinted that the party in the state was solidly behind Ortom and would support any acceptable aspirant.

In Lafia, team leader of Saraki delegation, Iyorwuese Hagher, explained that it was time for the geo-political zone to produce the next president of Nigeria after it had, over the years, supported other regions to enjoy the highest position in the country.

In the presence of PDP leaders across the six North-Central states and the Federal Capital Territory Hagher said, “The nation right now is so divided and fragmented. We need a uniting force, which the North-Central is known for, to emerge and reunite the country again.

“Bukola Saraki is that young breed with wealth of experience at every cadre of governance to restore Nigeria to where we belong. We do not need an old man as president who will be travelling every moment for treatment and spending the country’s resources abroad.

“The North Central has played a key role in the political development of Nigeria. It is expected that the rest of Nigeria will respond to our agitation as it did to a similar one in the past by the South-South zone when the country then produced Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as president.”

He then appealed to other zones in the country that had enjoyed the support of the North-Central to emerge as president, to do everything within their powers to ensure that they support Bukola Saraki in 2023.

He noted that the former Governor of Kwara state has the capacity to take the nation to greater heights.

… FCT PDP too

The endorsement gales continued last week when the FCT chapter of the PDP came after Benue, Nasarawa and Niger states chapters to adopt Saraki ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Leaders of the party in FCT Abuja argued that only a Presidential candidate of North Central extraction would be good enough for the PDP in 2023.

According to them, the North Central axis, having contributed immensely to deepening democracy in the country since the return of the military to the barracks in 1999, is yet to be appreciated for its selflessness, commitment and sacrifice to the growth and expansion of the PDP.

Thus, in a unanimous voice vote they pledged their unalloyed support for the micro-zoning of the PDP Presidential ticket to the North Central geo-political zone.

That settled, Alhaji Ogah Doma, a chieftain of the PDP in FCT moved a motion for the adoption of Saraki as the North Central pick for the Presidential ticket; a motion that was unanimously adopted by the stakeholders.

More endorsements

A member of the PDP in Abuja who spoke to Blueprint Weekend in a chat told this medium that the contest was going to be a thug of war this time.

According to the party source that refused to be named, PDP inability to take certain positions in the overall interest of the party and arrays of presidential hopefuls could be another albatross waiting.

He said, “Look, I am a party man to the core and do not intend to change my party. But, I tell you, this party cannot contain what will happen to it and its presidential contenders after the primary election.

“I foresee danger because some aspirants among them have given their canvassers and loyalists a go ahead with their underground work and may have foreclosed any internal arrangement or consensus.

“Again, we are still contending with internal scuffles and pretending as if everything is alright , just because we are in the opposition, now tell me, how do we go about it, who are the mediators, do we really have any rallying point like the ruling party? These are some of the questions that needed an answer.”

Reacting too, a political analysts based in Abuja said, “Why not, when chips are down, Saraki is not a push over at all.”

According to Aderinoye Titus, he said, even though the tradition of rotational has come to stay in our polity, we should still not rule out surprises where people may just opt for their preferred candidate in an election with crass disrespect for the so-called rotational presidency theory irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“Quote me, some candidates can spring surprises. The only problem however, is that we are short of gutsy politicians in this clime. I mean one that will see the masses as his backbone and forge ahead with his aspiration and ideology, rather than listen or wait for party directives even when such was capable of killing his dreams and then shattered his supporters and admirers hope.”

Although North Central, where Saraki, hails from had been instrumental to the emergence of so many presidents in Nigeria right from the first republic, the question remains: will Saraki emerge the main candidate? Will the other geo-political zone reciprocate the political gesture? Can Saraki emerge a dark horse after all? So many questions but events of the next few months will decide.