2023 presidency: Coalition makes case for North-central

The Coalition of North Central Groups (CNCG) has urged Nigerians to support the emergence of the president from the North-central region in 2023.

In a press conference issued Friday in Abuja, the group’s chairman, Salahudeen Lukman, said the region had never produced a civilian president or vice-president since independence.

Lukman argued that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained the last hope of the masses to move them out of poverty, hunger, and insecurity.

He advised the opposition party to avoid “the viruses that have afflicted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and their administration; our great party, the PDP should make conscious and concerted efforts to ensure that equity and justice prevail.”

“These agitations are coming both from the North and the South with each providing reasons for their position which we understand.

“For instance, since independence in 1960, all other zones have been privileged to produce democratically elected President, Vice President or their equivalent except the North-Central geopolitical zone.

“Therefore, for the sake of equity, fairness, and justice, we believe that it is appropriate for the other five zones to graciously concede the Presidency to the North-central in 2023,” he said.