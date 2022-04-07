2023 presidency: Coalition of 65 pro-Akpabio groups rake in over N100m for nomination form

A coalition of 65 groups, including women, civil society, democratic solidarity associations have converged on Kano to voluntarily drum support and raise funds for the 2023 presidential ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister for Niger Delta Affairs.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the Coalition, Dr. Jibril Tafida said the 65 groups have all agreed to voluntarily raise funds for the purchase of the APC presidential contest form for Akpabio after “frantic search for a detribalised Nigerian politician with proven record of unbeatable policies at various points in the corridors of power”.

On his part, National Director of Mobilisation of the SenatorGodswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG), Engineer Bello Bichi, said Akpabio’s “exemplary leadership abilities, his passion for helping people grow professionally and masses-friendly political style” have made him distinct in today’s Nigeria.

A cross-section of respondents at the event said Senator Akpabio has made his mark not just as a listening leader, but also one whose main goal is to promote skills and competencies, as well as providing equipment, start-up funds and massive empowerment programmes to thousands of people in the six geopolitical zones of this country.

Dr. Tafida told the crowd comprising VIPs, youth, women and traders association representatives that efforts through him have reached advanced stage, with the voluntary donation of N111, 387,000 being raised. The youth and women associations led the pack with over N100m out of the total sum realised at the end of the event.

He explained that the voluntary donations have proved that “stakeholders of the Nigerian project have acknowledged not just the leadership competence of Akpabio but also his energetic and sound health status.”

Also speaking, the former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Gambo Sallau, said he has never seen such a crowd of people from different states of Northern Nigeria converging on Kano for such an event.

Also in attendance at the event held at Bayero University, Kano were traditional rulers, academics and the representatives of disabled organisations.