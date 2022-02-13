2023 presidency: CSO backs Ogirima

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) under the auspices of the Nigerian Youths Advocacy for Good Governance has endorsed the candidacy of Raji Ogirima for the coming 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the ceremony, the national president of the organization, Hon. Omata Monday called on Nigerians to join the campaign and have the courage to effect the change.

According to him, the time for a new generation of leaders in Nigeria is now, saying Ogirima will be a president who will refuse to be trapped in the pattern of the past.

He said, “He is a leader who sees the world clearly without being cynical. He is a fighter who cares passionately about the course he believes in, without demonising those who hold a different opinion.

“Since youths are the leaders of today not tomorrow, we can make a difference by adopting the next President of Nigeria come 2023 – this we have done – because we have the zeal and capacity to institutionalise concrete leadership in every sphere of government.

“Today, we are making a relentless attempt to rededicate our yearnings for good governance by adopting best hands to actualize the prospects of one Nigeria in line with the vision of our founding fathers.

“It is in the light of this brief that I want to thank the various CSOs present here for spending time and resources to embark on this research – shopping for the next president of Nigeria.”