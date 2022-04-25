2023 presidency: Declare intention to run now, group urges Akpabio 





The Coalition for Regional Development for Transparency and Good Governance (CRDTG) has urged the former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to immediately declare his presidential intention and obtain nomination form.

The group led by Bashir Attahir Lawal, stated in a press statement on Sunday that it was fully prepared as a group to adopt Akpabio’s aspiration as its project come 2023.

According to the group, the persuasion for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to run for the position of president is a patriotic call based on his sterling leadership examples as well as display of rare courage whenever critical national issues was at the front burner.

The group stated that it believed that Akpabio, “apart from replicating uncommon transformation feat across Nigeria, will resolve issues about inconclusive tenure of the South-South known over the years as traditional allies of the northern political equilibrium.”

The group wondered that despite enormous proof of gargantuan achievement as a governor who moved a backward state like Akwa Ibom from a mere level of a blueprint at the time he took over as a governor, to a world class masterpiece, has not declared his interest for the number one seat in the country.

It noted, “As the coalition for Regional Development for Transparency and Good Governance, the true eyes and the mouth piece of the downtrodden, we can no longer remain docile to allow a repeat of the shenanigan which over the years steadily brought Nigeria down to the current unimaginable decay.

“Today, Nigeria is in dare need to be rescued and the one man that stand out with proven records of achievement and still in the right frame of mind to replicate similar feat across length and breadth of Nigeria as our opinion poll confirmed, is no other one than His Excellency Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“We, therefore, unequivocally use this medium to urge the Hon. Minister to declare presidential intention and obtain nomination form as we are fully prepared as a group to adopt his aspiration as our project come 2023.

“This persuasion to run for the position of the president is a patriotic call on the man Akpabio, based on sterling leadership examples as well as display of rare courage whenever critical National issues is at the front burner.”

