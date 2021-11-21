2023 Presidency: Disquiet over leadership as pro-Osinbajo group opens office

The Progressives Consolidated Group (PCG), a pro-Yemi Osinbajo support movement, has opened its campaign office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, with some members alleging northern dominance.

The inauguration, Blueprint gathered, was part of preparations to realise the Osinbajo Presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The leadership of the support group was inaugurated Saturday while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was neither in attendance nor represented.

The said campaign office is located at No. 15b, Buchanan Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, by EMAB Plaza Wuse II, Abuja.

The pro-Osinbajo group has been in the forefront of mobilising support for the vice president to ensure he succeeds his principal – President Muhammadu Buhari-whose tenure ends May 2023.

The group recently became the first support group to be recognised by the APC National Headquarters via a formal letter signed by the party’s director of administration.

Blueprint had reported the October 4, 2021 letter addressed to the PCG by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally made the group the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege.

However, Blueprint gathered there is some disquiet within the group as some members queried the alleged plan by northerners to dominate the Osinbajo support outfit.

Sources at the campaign office told our correspondent that the Chairman of the PCG is President Buhari’s kinsman from Kastina state known as Dr. Aliyu Kurfi.

Other members of the team include Musa Limana as deputy chairman (North), Dr Ebenezer Faji as deputy chairman (South), Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia as vice chairman, Dr. Ahmed Muhammed as national coordinator, Dr. Usman Ibrahim as organising secretary and Barrister Emmanuel Pippa as the publicity secretary among other positions.

One of the leaders of the PCG who confided in our correspondent, claimed almost all the top leadership positions were filled by northerners.

“We believe that this team has to appeal to all ethnic group and regional interests. How can you have both the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the National Coordinator from the North alone? We should not start what we won’t be able to finish,” the insider source said.

Blueprint reports that the campaign office is already decorated with Vice President Osinbajo’s banner with inscription “Face of Hope.”

When our correspondent visited the said location on Sunday, many known politicians were seen going in and out of the campaign office.

