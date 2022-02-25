2023 Presidency: Disregard purported zoning to South, Adamu as chair – APC

The All Progressive Congress Mandate Group (APC-MG) has urged party members and the general public to disregard any rumour that the 2023 presidency might have been zoned to the South.

According to the group, the party never met to tip Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a consensus candidate for national chairmanship ahead of the March 26 national convention.

The group’ s national chairman, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, in a statement Thursday, noted that a few individuals arrogated powers to themselves by trying to decide the fate of the ruling party, without recourse to the teeming party members.

“The APC-MG noted with dismay, the purported endorsement of a former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, as the national chairman of APC and the reported zoning of the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 General Election to the South of the country.

“The APC Mandate Group has consequently directed the party members and Nigerians in general to disregard purported endorsement of Adamu as chairman and the zoning of APC presidential ticket,” the statement read in part.

APC-MG described those promoting the twin-stories of the endorsement and zoning in the media as “purveyors of fake news and merchants of lies.”

The group added that its assertion was based on verifiable facts that the APC did not at any time meet to take these decisions. It clarified that a group of people meeting as a ‘cabal’ do not constitute the APC, which is founded on a recognised constitution with known organs that have responsibility for decisions at various stages.