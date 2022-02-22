2023 presidency: Group begs Orji Uzor Kalu to declare

The National Grassroot Movement of Nigeria has urged the former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor kalu, to contest for president.

The National coordinator of the group, Hon Mrs Ngozi Akaniru, during the group National conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said that over 17 million Nigerians across the 36 States and Abuja were ready to support Kalu’s ambition if he declares.

According to him, the Nigerians were impatiently waiting for him to come out and rescue the country before it finally collapse.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the group, Hon Akataobi Clement Zango, explained that Nigerians decided to prevail on the former governor of Abia State to come out and contest for the president of Nigeria in 2023 because of his pedigree.

Zango, who noted that the group garnered massive support from the North,West East and South for the senator if he presents himself to contest, added that other presidential candidates from across the country would give him their support, due to his political anticidents and love for the unity of Nigeria.

The National women leader, Dr Mercy Bello Abu, said Nigerian women were desirous of Kalu, because he was tested and trusted, and detribalized Nigerian who was capable of transforming the country.

“We are grateful to Nigeria’s women,across the thirty six States for their solidarity and support to the movement.I want to assure them that the movement would do every thing within her reach to make sure Senator Orji Uzor Kalu declares as soon as possible and we will give him our vote” she said.