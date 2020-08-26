2023 Presidency: Group inaugurates committee to choose Igbo candidates

An Igbo sociopolitical group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), Tuesday said it will publish names of qualified Igbo candidates for 2023 presidency before October 1st,2020 independence celebration.

A press statement signed and issued to Journalists in Abakaliki by the President General of COSEYL, Mr Goodluck Egwu, he said that the inaugurated a committee named ” Igbo Presidential Actualization Committee, IPAC”, to search for the right persons.

The statement reads in part, “We the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the Apex sociopolitical group in the South East geopolitical zone have set up a committee to search for suitable credible presidential aspirants that will be presented to Nigerians for 2023 presidential election.

“These candidates will be men and women of proven integrity, hard work and they must have performed in any previous public position they have held before now.

“The name for the Committee that will produce credible presidential aspirants is ” Igbo Presidential Actualization Committee, IPAC,. These Committee will move round the entire zone in search for suitable aspirants for that deliver the country from its current woes.

“IPAC is a purely nonpartisan Committee posed to ensure that the South East present its finesse persons for the office of the president. South East has prominent sons and daughters who before now have proven themselves in their various fields of endeavors. We shall leave no stone unturned to actualise Igbo Presidency come 2023.”

Egwu said that it is time for Ndigbo in the South-east extraction come together and make it real. That in a matter of days they will establish contact with Governors from South East and prominent groups, and that all hands must be on deck to achieve that.

He however, called on the Committee to equally reach out to prominent politicians across other regions.