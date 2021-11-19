2023 Presidency: Group rejects Atiku, Tinubu, others aged 65 yrs, above

The Progressive Leaders Association of Nigeria (PLAN) has vowed to mobilise Nigerians against any presidential candidate above 65 years of age in the coming 2023 general elections.

Prominent among those above the pegged age are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at a press conference Friday in Abuja, the convener of PLAN Nigeria, Comrade Bello Osaretin El-Mikado, said the call for 65 years age benchmark “is not targeted at any person or deny participation of some class of people, but to rescue the political system from the clutches of analog leadership style to a more robust and digital leadership prowess.”

He said, “Progressive Leaders Association of Nigeria has the responsibility and mandate to midwife the emergence of credible leaders, through conventional recruitment process to mobilise leaders of thought, identify vibrant and innovative young men and women to pursue political positions in the existing political parties in Nigeria, rather than sitting aloof for cheap political appointments as SAs and Pas. We canvass this on the strength of morality for politicians above 65 years of age to forget about the 2023 presidential race and take an advisory role, as we have vowed to use our numerical strength of voter demography to halt the political behaviour of recycling leaders and we will not negotiate as this is the position of Nigerian citizens.

“For these reasons, we invite you all to join in the quest to solving the enormous challenges that are already starring us in the face. The political grandfathers can’t continue to occupy all juicy positions ad infinitum while the youth are left to their fate to roam the streets with no hope insight to actualise their dreams and potential.

“To this end, we request a total synergy of critical stakeholders to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and consolidate on Mr. President’s efforts to improve the electioneering process before the next general elections.”