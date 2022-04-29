2023 presidency: Group urges APC, PDP, others to unite for Jonathan

A non-partisan group, The Nationalists Movement (TNM) has called on other political parties to adopt the former President Goodluck Jonathan as consensus candidate in the 2023 general election.

According to the group it would be a win win situation for Nigerians, adding that if Jonathan emerged as the presidential flag bearer, he would win the presidential race.

The national coordinator, Engr. Abidde Robinson, said this in a statement on Thursday after the group’s consultation with King A. J. Turner, the Obigbo Mikimiki of Opume kingdom.

The statement noted that the traditional ruler also “added his noble voice calling on Jonathan not to be deterred but contest the polls”.

The king described Jonathan as a unifying force that can keep the country one.

Robinson said that the nation’s unity, peace, and security need to be preserved now than before.

He said that Jonathan has garnered the requisite experience, especially, for the period he has been out of government to identify things that needed to be done differently, to quickly achieve the expected results of rebuilding Nigeria.

The statement reads in part: “Jonathan’s outstanding record and landmark achievements remain a bold footprint on the sands of time.”

The statement stressed that Jonathan’s candidature is marketable, adding that they were waiting for him to declare his intention to run.

He noted that it was better to vote for Jonathan than any other candidate because, “the Angel you know before is better than the one you just meet”.

According to him, “As the count down to 2023 presidential elections begins, all patriotic Nigerians and political parties must deeply reflect on this adage that says, “when a child falls, he looks front but when an adult falls, he looks back to see what caused his fall.”

He also described Jonathan as a democrat who can build, entrench and deepen strong democratic culture and institutions, not strong personalities.

Robinson said Nigerians need a popular leader like Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the north-south alliance in 2023.

Jonathan was Nigerian president from 2010 to 2015 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He was equally Vice President of Nigeria from 2007 to 2010 under the administration of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua but became President when Yar’Adua died in 2010, he strongly believe in the unity and progress of Nigeria.

