2023 Presidency: Group urges Atiku to step aside for younger generation

… Charges PDP to present acceptable candidate

A group, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023 has urged the party’s 2019 presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to step aside and allow the younger generation to fly the party’s ticket in the next general election.

PDP action 2023 in a statement by its Chairman, Rufus Omeire, Wednesday, noted that “for PDP to achieve this aim, it should present an acceptable candidate for President in 2023”.

According to the group, the current crisis in PDP is a normal struggle in party politics. They express hope that PDP Governors and stakeholders will soon resolve the crisis and PDP will emerge stronger.

The group noted that ” in 2019, the PDP presented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He contested against President Buhari and lost. He will be 77 in 2023. It is very shameful that since he lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders, and millions of ordinary Nigerians who voted for him and PDP in 2019.

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019, the group added.

Continuing, the statement read ” now 2023 elections are once again at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at is politics.

“He has made a lot of money over the years through various deals. He knows how to spend money, how to throw it about and how to influence people with it. In short, he is a master of the game of politics.

“Since he came back, he has re-emerged in the spotlight. He visited Governor Wike in Port Harcourt. Moved to Delta to see Gov. Okowa. He just attended the funeral of Gov. Okowa’s father and thereafter moved to Edo State to meet Gov. Obaseki, from there he visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. He keeps gallivanting about. He was one of the featured guests at the opulent display in Kano at the wedding of President Buhari’s son.

“However, as the PDP was embroiled in crises, two weeks ago, one would have thought that as the last flag bearer of the party, that he would stay engaged to find a solution. No. He rather travelled to Morocco. But it smacks of leadership incapacity to fiddle while PDP was burning.

“We think that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward. He can be asked to take the position of the Chairman PDP Board of Trustees where he will play an advisory role to younger politicians, as an elder statesman”.