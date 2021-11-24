2023 presidency: Group urges Okowa to run

A group under the aegis of Global Youth Skill Acquisition and poverty eradication organisation has commended governor Ifeanyi okowa of Delta state over his giant strides in the Infrastructural Development of the state.

This is even as it called on the governor to contest for the 2023 presidency, insisting that the country needed visionary leaders like Okowa to take it out of the shackles of poverty, under development and youth restiveness.

The group said it would mobilise Nigerians irrespective of political divide for the emergence of their preferred candidate, adding that what the country needed mostly was someone who would unite the country.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Mr Emmanuel Chuks Ozegbe said Okowa’s inclusive government and passion for infrastructural development of the state has brought unity, peace, cohesiveness and reduced youth restiveness in the state.

“We are calling on him to reciprocate the level of good governance and patriotism he has demonstrated in his state to the national level for the country to benefit and move forward.”

He continued, “we want to commend and salute the delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for all his efforts in transforming Delta state through his numerous projects and reducing poverty and youth restiveness through his empowerment and skill acquisitions programme as well as robust free Healthcare delivery system in the state that has cared for the children, women and the aged.

He is a team player that carries every body along without discrimination or exclusion. Before now , other governor’s of Delta state were concentrating on their immediate environment but Okowa has his projects scattered all over the three senatorial district of the state. So he is experienced, detribalized , educated and not learning on the job, if they are asking for someone to fix this country , I will nominate Gov Okowa and we will rally round him”.

Ozegbe urged Nigerians to rally round the governor for better delivery of democratic dividends.