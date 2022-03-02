2023 Presidency: Hayatu-Deen declares, vows to tackle insecurity, poverty  

Foremost economist and banker, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, has announced his intention to run for the office of the president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

The former Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, who declared his intention, Wednesday in Lagos, said he is on a journey to create the conditions for national rebirth and renewal by re-igniting the boundless energy, imagination and creativity of the Nigerian people.

Addressing an audience of Nigerians from all walks of life, Hayatu-Deen said the country needs a leader who is fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to remove Nigeria out of stormy waters.

“I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism,” he said.

On his plans for Nigeria, if elected, he said, “the philosophy I espouse revolves around a free enterprise economy designed to deliver prosperity to the Nigerian people by quickly lifting them out of poverty and positioning Nigeria to become a powerhouse in the emerging markets.

He explained that “One of the cardinal principles of this philosophy is predicated on fiscal prudence in the management of public funds and the efficacy of execution of public works programs; with a significant portion of our income dedicated to development projects which will have a significant impact on people’s lives.

“As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations. I have a solid understanding of the economic success formula required to resuscitate and turn around a nation in deep social and economic malaise. I understand this because I have successfully turned around the fortunes of the largest group holding company in Nigeria as well as a moribund federal government bank,” he said.

The former banker, who has served in two presidential advisory committees, also bemoaned the expensive nature of Nigerian politics, stating, however, that he has a chance of competing given his commitment and background.