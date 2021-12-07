2023 presidency: I won’t disappoint you, Bello assures Kebbi, Sokoto stakeholders

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has assured traditional, political, religious stakeholders from Kebbi and Sokoto states that he will yield to their call to run for presidency in 2023.

Bello said this Sunday when he received the delegations at the Kogi state’s government lodge, Abuja.

The governor also alleged a deliberate attempt by some persons who are supposed to support President Muhammadu Buhari but pulled his government down.

Governor Bello noted that those who were supposed to support and advise the president are pulling him down by their actions and utterances.

He said the president found himself in a very difficult situation when he took over the government in 2015.

“The president inherited a sinking ship but has to prevent it from sinking. Probably, any other person wouldn’t have been able to do better than what he is doing in the circumstance he found himself. We might be thinking that he is not the same Buhari of 1983? He is the same person but the situation is different now.”

“The president did not just inherit those troubles. The president is leading from a very difficult angle. People who were supposed to support him are the ones that are pulling him down by their actions, utterances, inactions and by their silence.

“This is the situation the president found himself from 2015 to date. And let anybody challenge me with what I said and I will prove it with veritable figures and facts.”

Bello, however, recalled it was during the president’s tenure as head of state and chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) that three or four refineries were built in the country which he said were operating in 100 per cent capacity.