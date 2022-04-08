2023 presidency: I’ll make Nigeria work – Anyim

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s general elections, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has pledged to devote his time and energy to make Nigeria work, if elected.

Anyim made the declaration while receiving a Sienna bus donated to the Greater Nigeria Campaign Organisation by one of the support groups for his presidential ambition.

Pleased by the efforts of the group, the Pius Anyim National Network (PAN NETWORK), the former President of the Senate said, “I pledge that when, by the grace of God and the will of all Nigerians, I am elected president, I will apply my whole time and energy to make Nigeria work for the good of all.

“A Greater Nigeria is within reach; since I declared my intention to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have been receiving tremendous support from Nigerians from all walks of life. But today, I witnessed one demonstration of support and solidarity that touched me beyond explanation.”