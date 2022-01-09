2023 Presidency: I’ll run even if PDP opts for northern candidate – Anyim





Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has stated that he would still run for the presidency in the 2023 general elections even if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to zone the presidential ticket to the South-east.

Anyim, who spoke during a briefing and consultative session in the South-east, recently, said the experience he had garnered over two decades in government has placed him in a vantage position to rescue Nigeria.

“I have also consulted with leaders and statesmen, party elders, and other critical stakeholders across the country. The purpose of the consultation is to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for our country. That is why I am here before you today my own people.

“…I will contest whether the presidency is zoned to the South or not. This is because if the presidency is zoned to South-east, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness. If it is not zoned to the South-east, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.

“Let me, therefore, at this point join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South particularly the South-east.”

Speakimg further, the former Senate President stated: “I must take the liberty of this event to specially convey my deepest appreciation to the Governor of Enugu state, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and his brother the Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; both of whom have incredibly led our party to greater height in the South-east. I have individually briefed and consulted with them.

“… as we prepare for 2023 elections, I take the liberty to say that the challenge before our great party is how to deliver on the expectations of the Nigerian people.

“Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to rebuild our nation; to protect lives and property; to restore the respect of Nigeria within the Comity of Nations; to re-align the political structure of Nigeria to reflect the current realities; to revive our economy and save the naira; to rebuild our broken-down social fabric; to create jobs for our teeming youths and rehabilitate our collapsing educational systems among others.

“My brothers and sisters, the summary of these expectations is that Nigerians expect PDP to return to power so that our nation can resume the march to greatness.

“… I am only offering myself to continue my services to my country in the capacity of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at a time, I believe, my experiences will be needed to save our beloved country from drifting further.

“I am convinced with due modesty, that I am willing and available, ready and equipped, by experience and exposure, temperament and humility, capacity and competence to serve Nigeria at this point in time as her President.”

Some of the party leaders at the meeting included Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Obinna Ogba, Theodore Orji, Ama Nnachi, Chukwuka Utazi, Gilbert Nnaji, the PDP National Vice Chairman, South-east, Mr. Ali Odefa; former National Vice Chairman, South-east, Nze Ozi Chukwu; former minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jnr; Deputy Minority Leader, House of Represenatatives, Toby Okechukwu, among others.