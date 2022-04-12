2023 presidency: I’ll run if… – Orji Kalu 



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, declared Tuesday that he would contest the 2023 presidential election, only if, the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), zoned the position to the South-East geopolitical zone.

Kalu who stated this in an interview with the National Assembly correspondents said he has what it takes to contest for the number one position but waiting for proper zoning to be done .

He said, “I had told Nigerians that if the presidency is zoned to the South East I am already a candidate but how do you become a candidate but with the proviso that they should zone it to South East and micro zone it even to my village.

“if it is possible for the APC to do so, I will declare my interest because I am not desperate but I am anxious to change the living standards of Nigeria and the economy for it to do better.

“The decision of the party is supreme. If they zone it to South East I am a number one candidate there are only two zones that never been President in Nigeria the northeast and Southeast.

“So if they bring it to my zone I am capable. I have everything it takes to deliver APC to victory not by talking but by action and reworking

“It is what I know how to do better. I can fix the economy in four years. I can bring back the GDP to be competing with the United States of America and Japan and all the rest of them.

“I can bring back the capacity utilisation to be under 4 or 5% and be rocking like Hurricane.

“Everybody can declare for president but will everybody get the Presidency’? The answer is no.

“We will work on that as a party and we will come back to consult our party members and consult Mr. President”

He however pledged to continue to collaborate with other politicians in his region for emergence of the next president from Igbo land.