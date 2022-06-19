2023 presidency: I’ll vote a southerner for equity – Delta SDP guber candidate 

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta state, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, weekend, said he would only support and vote a presidential candidate from the southern part of Nigeria for fairness, equity and justice.

Chief Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli South local government area of the state.

He said: “Now, we took a decision and at the time, I fought for Jonathan under the Gbagi Foundation to be president. We said the north should do one term which is eight years and presidency should come back to the south.

“Fortunately for me, I am from the south. I will support a presidential candidate from the south. I don’t know how to pretend.

“As we speak today, there are three presidential candidates from the south of Nigeria. Don’t be taken for granted and start crying. There is Adebayo, who is the presidential candidate from the SDP, he is from Ondo state.

“You have my friend Peter Obi, he is not unsound. We have Tinubu of APC. If you people want this country to move forward, you have the three people to play with. But my choice is to vote for Adebayo of SDP. I am a southerner, I support and I ask all southerners to support the south.

“If you do not support the shift of power from the north to the south, then you want the country to suffer. We must bring government to the south for eight years and take government to the north for another eight years. That is the most equitable thing. As a lawyer, I will support the south. Anything contrary to that is dead on arrival” he added.

