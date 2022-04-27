2023 presidency: I’m a Nigeria’s candidate, don’t belong to any geo political bloc – Amaechi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that he is a Nigeria candidate and did not belong to any geo-political bloc.

Hon Amaechi stated this in Ibadan on Monday during a consultation visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun at his Alarere, Ibadan palace on his 2023 presidential ambition .

The minister said he did not belong to any geo-political bloc as far as his presidential ambition is concerned, saying I’m not Hausa/Fulani candidate, I’m not Yoruba candidate, I’m not Igbo candidate and I’m not even the Kalabari candidate, but a Nigeria candidate.

Speaking on insecurity in the country, the minister stressed that traditional rulers have roles to play in tackling the insecurity problem in the country and that he committed into collaboration with the National Assembly to amend the constitution to allow roles for traditional rulers at both the local and state level to achieve the feat.

“The moment I get to office as the President of this country, I will work with the National Assembly to put traditional rulers in the constitution. They have roles to play in the security. If anybody says they (traditional rulers) don’t have role to play to tackle insecurity, such person don’t know what to say”.he said.

Hon Amaechi added, “the reason is that the moment a traditional rulers summons someone to the palace, the person already knows there’s something and nobody would want his family name tarnished.”

“People know all the criminals in the neighborhood and traditional rulers have roles to play to put them under check. We will try to get the traditional rulers involve in governance at the state and local government levels.”

“I may not be the oldest aspirant, but I think I come with experience. I am the only aspirant that has govern a state with insecurity challenge and turned it around. I assure Nigerians that if given the opportunity to govern this country, we will deal with the issues”.

“As said by a member of my team, I come with experience having been two terms Speaker before becoming the state Governor for two terms during which I also served as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, also for two terms. Whoever is conversant with Rivers state would attest to it that the place witnessed a turn-around during my tenure and this was made possible by creating alternative to criminality. Whatever you do, if people are not engaged towards ministering to their welfare, crime will thrive.

“As a firm believer in Nigerian project, my cabinet as the state governor had a sizable number of non-indigenes as members. Two Permanent Secretaries were non-natives of Rivers state to demonstrate my detribalised nature. If by the grace of God I become the President of this country, I possess all what it takes to make Nigeria better”.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, , Oba Lekan Balogun appreciated Hon Amaechi detribalised nature saying, with people like him, Nigeria would be a better country, saying, Hon Amaechi shared same attribute with him on oneness of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

