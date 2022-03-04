2023 Presidency: I’m poised to effect serious change In Nigeria’s development – Tinubu

As the race to the 2023 Presidential poll approaches, former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he decided to to contest for the 2023 presidency in a bid to bring real change in the country’s socioeconomic development.

Tinubu told all Nigerian patriots that the country needed a competent leader at this present time of its journey, who can unite the people, tackle insecurity and rejig the debilitating economy for the benefit of the masses.

He spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti during his consultation with the members of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers in furtherance of his 2023 presidential aspiration.

The former Lagos state governor was accompanied to the venue of the meeting held at the Traditional Council Chambers, by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi and top brass of the Southwest Agenda 2023 for Tinubu Presidential ambition, led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

Chaired by the chairman of the Council and Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, Tinubu posited that he was in Ekiti to consult the traditional rulers and inform them that he would be contesting the 2023 presidency so that he could get their prayers and support.

“We have struggled for democracy and today, we have democracy, but we are not stable yet. There is insecurity, hopelessness, lack of education, and suffering in the land. By now, we should have a good farming system and opportunities to produce for other nations to buy.

“We are here to answer the call of our children by educating them the right way, so that we can leave a Nigeria that is united, prosperous and abundant for them. We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task .

“I’m contesting this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children . For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great.

“That was why we formed APC based on principles . I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change. I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we had never failed any election. There must be continuity in governance for progress to be attained.

“I was the first governor in Nigeria to start paying the WAEC fee of secondary school students. I shall do it again as a President”.

Tinubu maintained that he decided to consult the traditional rulers before declaring because of the enormous respect he places on culture and tradition.

“I have been on Nigeria’s project since the 70’s. I was with MKO Abiola in SDP. I was a Senator before he came out. I was the youngest Senator of that era. I was about becoming Director of Finance of ExxonMobil, but I rejected it. I said I wanted to serve Nigeria. They gave me a leave of absence to go and do politics for four years and come back, but I only spent two years as a senator when military came and terminated our tenure.”