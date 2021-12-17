2023 Presidency: Insecurity in S/east politically orchestrated says Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, said the insecurity currently facing the South-East region of the country was politically orchestrated.

The President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, disclosed this to journalists in Owerri, as part of his Christmas message to the South-east and Nigerians at large.

He warned that those behind it would not succeed in using it to deny the South-east from producing the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

The President of Ohanaeze said the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction would be a signal of healing and uniting the nation.

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, “Consequently, Ndigbo, we’re confronted with anger or envy hostility and violence at any given crisis in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria.

“Ndigbo believes and seeks Nigeria’s unity but not the unity of slaves and masters. We seek peace but not the peace of the graveyard. We seek justice because we know that throughout history those denied justice have had no interest in peace.

“Today Nigeria President of Igbo extraction is imperative and an idea whose time has come. Our history and political reality in our country make it a national necessity that is anchored on equality, justice and fairness.”

He continued: “Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is politically justifiable and morally defensible.

“It is a signal of healing and uniting the nation. In 1999, to heal, the nation yielded the presidency to the South-west.”

On the issue of insecurity, he said: “Insecurity in South-east is politically orchestrated to achieve a desired political objective and also to deceive and divert the attention of the people of the South-east and the rest of Nigeria.

“Insecurity is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the South-east. We in Ohanaeze say categorically that the architects of this mischievous scheme have failed woefully.

“Insecurity will not be an excuse to deny the presidency of Nigeria to the South-East in 2023. Insecurity as you know is everywhere in the country and a serious National problem.

“Nigeria is not new to crises and conflicts; the only good thing about it is that the country has had a magic solution to it.”

