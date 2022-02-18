2023 presidency: Issues as all eyes on the South

Ahead the 2023 general elections, all eyes seem are on the South to clinch the presidency in view of the unwritten rotational system in the country’s political scene; TOPE SUNDAY writes.

Almost one year to the 2023 general elections, there are concerns in certain quarters on the readiness of the South to clinch the presidency. At the moment, the calls are in high tones from both parties to occupy the Villa in 2023. As of the last count, candidates from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have declared their intentions to run for president.

The rotational system

In the last couple of weeks, the debates over zoning of the presidency in 2023 have been on the increase. The new trend is being championed by southerners in the two dominant political parties, the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though the APC, the ruling party, is yet to conduct its national delegates’ conference, it has a northerner, the current governor of Yobe state, Ma Mai Mala Buni, as its caretaker committee chairman.

Also, the leading opposition party in the country, the PDP, recently elected a northerner, a former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, as its national chairman.

With this development and coupled with the gentleman agreement that had been in existence since the country returned to civil rule in 1999, the presidential candidate of a party cannot emerge from the same region as the national chairman of the same party.

According to political pundits, the arrangements in the APC and PDP, though not legally backed, is a blessing to the South barring any last minute change.

South vs North aspirants

Going by the number of the presidential hopefuls, the South has the highest number of the aspirants who have so far declared their interest to run for president compared to those from the North. As of the time of filing this in report, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling of the APC and a 38-year-old entrepreneur, Okunu-Lamidi, had announced their aspirations to run for the office of the president from the South-west region. In the North, the governors of Sokoto and Bauchi, Aminu Tambuwal and Senator Bala Mohammed respectively, had declared for presidency from the opposition PDP.

Also, in the South-east, the governor of Ebonyi, Engr. Dave Umahi; former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, his Imo counterpart, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and a former Senate President of the Senate, Ayim Pius Ayim, including former Governor Rochas Owelle Okorocha had so far declared from the zone. However, nobody from the South-south has yet indicated interest.

However, in sum, a total of six aspirants from the South had declared their interest to rule Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari, while two have indicated interest from the North.

Renewed agitations

Though northern elite were quoted to have insisted that the zone will retain power come 2023, southern elders like Chief Edwin Clark, Governor Nyesom Wike and other notable leaders have renewed their calls for the South to clinch the presidency with some modicum of threats.

But the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, according to reports, was quoted to have issued a stern warning that any party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose.

Akeredolu, who was said to have stated this in Akure during a courtesy visit by members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by its chairman, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the chairman, Middle Belt Forum, said the Southern governors under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum is determined to ensure that the next president comes from the South.

He said those pushing against the power rotation in the country are tinkering with the existence of Nigeria and that he believes in one fair and equitable Nigeria and commended the group for its approach by involving the youth in galvanising support and votes ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said, “In about two or three meetings, we have come out and declared that power must move to the south. Only a party that is determined to lose will field a northern candidate. You are now a movement of members of political parties coming together. What we stand for is fair and equitable power rotation. The only thing fair is that after eight years in the North, it should come to the South.

“Some of us believe in One Nigeria that’s fair and equitable. We have a reason for it and it can be defended. Some people have argued that the presidency should be based on competence. Are they saying there are no competent ones in the South?’’

More Southern aspirants…

While the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; the former governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso, and the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, are said to be eyeing the office from the North, a number of aspirants from the South may soon also join the race.

In spite of the fact that the vice-president has not officially declared his intention, a number of pressure groups are rooting for him to succeed his principal. Also, the governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is said to be nursing the presidential ambition, though there is no official statement from his media team to either confirm the speculation or deny it. Likewise, his predecessor, Ayo Fayose, of the PDP, was said to be interested in the race.

Caution

Although the North has not conceded the presidency to the South come 2023, the number of the aspirants from the latter has outweighed those from the North. To this end, a political analyst, Akintayo Adejoro, has cautioned against the influx of many presidential aspirants from the South, arguing that the development could serve as an albatross for the region.

Adejoro, who spoke with Blueprint Weekend, said, “I am not happy with what is going on in the South as regards the 2023 presidential election. Imagine, there is an impending influx of the presidential aspirants from the South. In terms of the number, it is not too good because they should have reduced it to at least one or two. The development means that we as southerners are not ready for the Presidency because why are we having some of our prominent leaders now interested in the contest. Are they considering the fact that if they go to the primaries against a sole aspirant from the North, they will lose because their own votes who split?”

Now that all eyes on the South for the presidency come 2023, will the unwritten rotational system be honoured by all political parties?