2023 presidency: Lawan promises knowledge-based economy

President of the Senate and presidential aspirant Ahmad Lawan has said he would ensure a knowledge-based economy to push the country into achieving its full potential and unemployment a thing of the past.

Senator Lawan, who is seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in Calabar on Friday while addressing delegates.

He said, “We need a knowledge based economy which can only be built on education as it opens many doors of opportunities. We shall do that when we come on board.

“I have gathered a lot of experience as a lawmaker as well as in other areas, I know that there are issues that need to be tackled including security, economy and so on. We are ready and competent to handle every challenge.

“As a country we need to create wealth, employment opportunities. We believe in national development. This race is about improving the lives of Nigeria based on the ideals of our party.”

He said further that, “Nigeria cannot continue to depend only on oil, there is an urgent need for diversification, and our youths need to be fully part of our economy. We need to invest in education; it is the foundation of the development of every country.

“The son of a poor person should be able to go to school in the Nigeria we are building; this will make our economy better. If we have trained people and intellectual individuals then we will grow beyond imagination.

“I have the energy, experience and we have the competence to make Nigeria better. I also believe in team work. I believe in working with people who have acquired experiences in various fields and endeavours for us to progress as a country.”

