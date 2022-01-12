2023 Presidency: Like Tinubu, Umahi meets Buhari, opens up on ambition

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi has formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his 2023 presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming barely 24 hours after a chieftain of the party and APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu similarly told the president of his ambition to contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

Tinubu had while speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Buhari in Abuja, Monday, said it’s been his age-long ambition to lead the country one day.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult. You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration,” the former governor had said.

Umahi follows

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in his office in Abuja, Tuesday, the governor said the president advised him to consult widely.

The governor said he was not perturbed by Tinubu’s entry into the race, pointing out that the contest is not about might.

Umahi said if he gets the opportunity, his presidency would replicate the current effort in Ebonyi state at the national level, stressing that he has a lot to show in running governance as business.

“I told Mr. President that without prejudice to whatever will be the decision of the party, which we shall abide by, that if the party throws the ticket open or zoned to southern part of Nigeria that I believe that with what I have put in place in the past six years plus, that I’ll be running for presidency on the platform of APC.

“So, I told him and, of course, he believes that whoever wants to run for president of this country must have to consult widely, go to all the leaders and that we must do everything to remove ethnicity and religion in our politics so that this country can grow,” he said.

On APC convention

On the forthcoming national convention of the party, the governor said: “I’m not Mr. President who must have the final say on the date for convention. And I don’t believe that the governor you mentioned should have spoken for the party because if it is APC governors’ forum, we have a leader, the chairman who is His Excellency, the governor of Kebbi state.

“He wasn’t even aware of the meeting when I called him. And if it is the party administration, we have His Excellency, the governor of Yobe state. And I think these two would have been able to speak to the press, if we’re going to have such a meeting on Sunday. So I was not aware but I had to inquire from the chairman of APC Governors Forum who wasn’t also aware. So I’m not sure the meeting held.

“But I read on a newspaper sometimes when the party leadership came to brief Mr. President, and they told him February convention. Mr. President said yes. He is not a man that says yes and says no, at the same time, he is a man of integrity, he is a man of his words. So I believe that if he ever said February that is going to stick to that February. I am very sure of that. But it is for him to speak or for the party leadership to speak. I speak for my state.”

On Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Commenting on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and their expected roles ahead of the 2023 polls, the governor said: “Ohanaeze leadership should not play politics. Yes, they can speak for the interest of the South-East, they can speak for fair treatment to South-East as people and as a matter of equity, justice and fairness, and leaving a level playing field for all the political parties and the aspirants.

“They should not dabble into politics or whom to support or whom not to support. I think that they hear it just like they heard other the political parties’ aspirants. We will also write them to notify them that yes, they have capable sons and daughters that if God wills, that could do this job.”

Kalu also…

In a related development, a former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Tuesday declared that he would contest for the APC presidential ticket if the party zones the position to the south.

“I have all it takes to throw my hat into the ring and contest with anybody from the southern axis of the country if our party zones its presidential ticket to the area.

“Tinubu like any other qualified Nigerian is eligible to run for the nation’s number one position but those of us from the South East feel the zone should be considered in terms of zoning.

“If however its left open, I will square it up with Tinubu and any other contender grit for grit,” he said.

Tinubu had last November visited Kalu in his villa mansion where he intimated the federal lawmaker about his presidential ambition.

Pro-Osinbajo group

Meanwhile, a group, Progressive Opinion Leaders under the auspices of the Progressive Project Osinbajo 2023, Tuesday, disclosed that the declaration of Asiwaju Tinubu to run for the 2023 presidency did not concern its members.

Rather, the group, led by Shettima Umar Abba Gana, called on Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run for the 2023 presidency, describing him as an able lieutenant that would deliver if given the mandate.

The group stated this during a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters of Blueprint in Abuja.

Abba Gana said the group was rooting for the Osinbajo presidency even though the vice president was yet to make his intention known.

He said: “…The issue (declaration) of one of the leaders of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been in the news since yesterday that he declared. We in this group are not concerned simply because like I had said earlier, democracy requires multi-parties, multiple candidates. That is what democracy is.

“We have a candidate that we are selling, others should also come out. It is not only Tinubu, we are encouraging others who think they have something to offer to also come out, then we will go to the public and display everybody’s character and gradually the truth will prevail.

“Democracy requires active engagement of a lot of people and the exposure to test each of the candidates to the level to know this is the best. We have confidence in us that we have the best candidate with us and that is why we are committed to this project.

“We are not properly concerned because we know their antecedents, we know who the persons are, we know them. I am from Lagos; I spent about 25years to 30 years in Lagos. I know what some people are talking about. People are not yet declaring, but once they do, the public knows them and the truth will prevail.”

Also speaking, deputy leader of the group, Senator Joseph I. Akaagerger, said members of the team decided to mobilise for a better Nigeria because Osinbajo “is eminently qualified to rule the country.” In his remarks, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Blueprint Newspapers Salisu Umar described Osinbajo as a loyal Vice President.

While recalling his outstanding performance as acting president for almost 100 days, he assured the team that the organisation was ready to collaborate with the group to actualise its dream.

“He is a loyal vice president and capable at that. He is intellectually equipped to lead the country considering what he did while acted for his principal for 100 days. You can always be rest assured of our support and collaboration to further your cause,” he assured.