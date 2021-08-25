2023 presidency: My ambition, a call from God – Baka

Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections Ortindi Torough Baka Wednesday said he is vying for the position of president to save the country from the hands of regional chauvinists who are not interested in working for the good of the nation but only their areas.

Baka said his ambition was a calling from God, noting that God wants him to take charge and push out agents of Satan who formed themselves into a cabal to continue controlling the leadership of the country.

Baka who made this known in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, noted that Nigeria needed a leader who is spiritually grounded and had the capability to understand the diverse views of the major religions in the country.

According to him, the problem of Nigeria is also partly caused by the clergy who preach to suit their selfish or clannish interest a situation which has contributed a lot to destroy the country.

“The major enemies of this country are the clergy who preach out of context, and so called leaders copy from it in the name of religion to cause problems.

“But when we come on board, we will tackle the problem of Nigeria spiritually and eliminate these set of people.

“I have been an Almajiri for thirteen years and have been trained as a pastor.

“For this reason, I am in a better position to understand both religious groups, which Nigerian leaders are using now to achieve their selfish interests,” he added.

On which political platform he is contesting, Baka said he was working on a new political party which will be registered soon.

“We are working on a new political platform on which I intend to contest.

“This is because the ideology of the political parties currently in existence do not synchronised with our ambition for a better Nigeria.

“That is why we are looking for a new platform to pursue our ambition. But if we failed to achieve the registration, we will seek for an alternative platform, he noted.

On zoning Baka said, “zoning is good but I think it is better if Nigerians jettison it to shop for a credible person who will lead the country with the fear of God.”