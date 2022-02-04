2023 presidency: ‘Ndigbo aspiration’ll only be achieved in APC’

The Enugu state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, has declared that the party was the “only vehicle through which an Igbo man can become president of Nigeria in 2023.”

Agballah was among the 34 state chairmen inaugurated by the party in Abuja on Thursday.

He made the declaration at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, on Friday as a mammoth crowd of party faithful thronged the airport to welcome him.

“Today, we have understood and have seen that it is only on the platform of APC that an Igbo man can become president of Nigeria. So, we’ve come into APC to demand that an Igbo man be given the presidency of Nigeria. That demand starts from today,” he said.

“Today marks the end of monopoly in Enugu state. Today marks the end of god-fatherism in Enugu state. So, our people today have demonstrated that they want to exercise their inalienable rights, which is their franchise to elect a popular governor, popular senators and responsible members of the House of Representatives. We are here to lead that change and to lead that demand for true representation.

“For me to agree to be the chairman of APC in Enugu state is on a popular demand. I have decided to be chairman to be in charge of the process that will deepen democracy in Enugu state. I’m not supposed to be chairman, but I decided to accept the offer to make the politics of Enugu state become competitive.

“Today, we have a democratic platform in Enugu state. And that platform is a platform of change and it is a platform that will fulfill the desires of our founding fathers.”