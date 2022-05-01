2023 presidency: Ndigbo not happy over PDP’s abuse of zoning – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze, has expressed its displeasure over the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), handling of the rotation principle of the party prelude to 2023 presidential election.

Against the party’s zoning principle, the PDP last week went ahead to screen all the presidential aspirants on its platform, even those from the north, despite huge calls that the position be zoned to the South.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, accused the PDP of insincerity.

“Ndigbo are not happy with the way PDP has abused the principles of the zoning formula enshrined in her constitution.

“This is unacceptable and has brought open the suspicion that the PDP NWC is not sincere with the Igbos after milking the Igbo votes for 20 years.

“Any attempts by the NWC to manipulate the primaries in the favour of Atiku or any other Northerner will spell doom for the party,” Isiguzoro warned.

He said Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, remained the best choice for the PDP.

“Both aspirants have shown courage and Igbo ingenuity in governance with a proven track record of accomplishments in Rivers and the Anambra States as Governors.

“We have monitored the progress made by the two Igbo sons and approved that their approaches to issues of the day and the dilemma facing Nigeria have sparked rays of hope for a better Nigeria”.

He further stated that, “Governor Wike has worked very hard to strengthen PDP as an opposition political party. This is why we are in support of Governors Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi’s efforts to assist the Ohanaeze’s mandate of recovering Igbos in the South-South zone.

“It has been a herculean task to unite our kith and kin from South-South, who are part of us in line with the Constitution of Ohanaeze. All Igbo speaking states of Ohanaeze, including Ikwerre in Rivers and Anioma in Delta are part of the 2023 Igbo presidency project.”

“Mr. Peter Obi’s stand on issues of the economy and simplicity has earned him a lofty admiration amongst Nigerians, thus, are pleased as he accepted the challenge of throwing his hat into the ring and we wish him the best ahead of the PDP primaries,” the Ohanaeze scribe said.

