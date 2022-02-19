2023 Presidency: North central group backs Yahaya Bello

A group, Rescue Nigeria Mission (Renmiss), North central zone, Saturday, called on the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to run for president in 2023.

National chairman of the group, Abdullahi Shuibu Damat, made the call in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

He said governor Bello had proven himself as a young leader that has the capacity to lead the country to the promised land.

Damat then, appealed to Kogi state governor to run in the 2023 presidential race to enable the country achieve desired peace and robust economic development.

He also said the country needed a young and dynamic leader like Yahaya Bello, who understands the needs of youths and women of the country to contest the presidential election so that he can bring positive ideology into the governance.

“Governor Bello should answer our call as a youth to be our next President in 2023. We decided to support him because he is young and vibrant he supports the course of youths and women,” he said.

Speaking, the North central coordinator, Haruna Nuhu Tauhid, described the governor as the solution to Nigerian’s challenges.

He noted that Yahaya Bello has done well in Kogi state, especially in the youths and women inclusiveness as well as human capital development.

He said that Bello had demonstrated political will, leadership quality and capacity, and that if given opportunity would bring the needed peace to the country.