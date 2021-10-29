2023 presidency: North-central group urges Bello to run

A group, North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM), has urged the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to run for president in 2023 general elections in the interest of the zone.

The group, which made the call Thursday during its visit to the governor, noted that after advocacy visits across the region in the past few months, the governor’s name had become a reference point as a leading contender.

The chairman, Nghargbu K’tso, who spoke on behalf of the group, said while interacting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians, the academia, youth and women across the region, they all agreed that the Kogi state governor “is the most serious among many other political figure in the region.”

The chairman stressed that Governor Bello was a reference point nationally and beyond for promoting women, youth empowerment and inclusiveness in governance, adding that Kogi state “has the strongest security architecture in the country; hence his leadership skill was required for service at the nation’s top position.”

Governor Bello, in his response, thanked the group for its service to the region and the nation, noting that their advocacy was a pointer to a political awakening “which is taking place in every part of the country.”

He charged them to continue to deliberate with concerned stakeholders across every state within the region while they also carry the youth along as “these efforts will birth the actualisation of the region’s desire for more political recognition.”