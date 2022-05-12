2023 presidency: North East youth endorse Wike

North East Ambassadors for Wike 2023 for President has called on all Nigerians to rally round Rivers state governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for the 2023 President as the most credible and suitable People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer.

According to the group, Wike will salvage Nigeria from the shackles of depressing economy, insecurity, collapse of educational, health, industrial agricultural and power sectors of the country.

He also said that Governor Wike was most suitable and qualified presidential candidate to rule Nigeria because he has been tested a d trusted as one-time Chairman of Local Government, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief of Staff to the governor and seven years executive governor of Rivers state.

The zonal coordinator North East Youths Ambassadors for Wike 2023 President, Engr. Yakubu Ishaku Abubakar stated this Thursday at a press conference held in Maiduguri while addressing journalists.

He also noted that “Nigeria needs a committed, dedicated, reliable, confident, diligent, dynamic, hardworking, transparent, accountable, passionate, sagacious, strong, experienced and fearless leader to make this country work once again and that man is no other person than Nyeson Wike, the Distinguished Presidential Candidate of PDP 2023.”

He added that research across the country has shown that “Nigeria is dying and Nigerians needed a leader like Wike because in the past all political leaders have have proven to have failed the country but Wike has performed and contributed earnestly in his state with proven integrity and accountability as well we as prudence without debt liability to his state in the last seven years.”

According to him, this made him suitable and qualified to rule Nigeria and save it from the devastating collapse and deteriorating decay of public infrastructure and to cater for the citizens of the country.

While arguing that if Wike is elected president of Nigeria, his priority areas would be education, health, security, economy, agriculture and electricity, among others, to salvage the country.

“We are here today to make it very clear that our support and mandate is for His Excellency Governor Nyeson Wike. We want to remind our amiable party stakeholders to seize this opportunity to make Wike, the most trusted and popular candidate its flag bearer in order to clear the chances for our party to win the forthcoming presidential election.

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in our mission to safe this country. We no longer consider His Excellency Nyesom Wike as an aspirant of our dear party. Rather, we see him as our presidential candidate of our dear party and the next president of our country.

“While we continue with our advocacy and consultations, we want to categorically make it clear that, our stand remains with Governor Wike party candidate and next president. His good track records are enough testimony for Nigerians to come out en masse vote for him.”

