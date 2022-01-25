2023 presidency: Northern coalition rallies support for Anyim





The Coalition of Northern Supporters of Ndigbo for President 2023 has thrown its support behind Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s presidential aspiration, even as they hailed him as a respecter of all religions and a detribalised Nigerian.

Anyim, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also described as an honest, peace-loving and kind politician who will lift Nigeria if elected as president.

The Coalition of Northern Supporters of Ndigbo for President 2023 showered these praises on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and President of the Senate, when they visited the presidential aspirant, Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on behlaf of the coalition, Chairman of the Group, Alhaji Usman Sulaiman Shehu, popularly known as SK, said the group after assessing all the presidential aspirants was convinced that Senator Anyim would give Nigeria the right leadership that will take the country out of her present deplorable situation.

He said after long deliberation, the group was convinced that the only person from the South-east who met the coalition’s criteria for the Presidency.Expatiating on the criteria, he said, “During one of our executive meetings held on December 26, 2021, here in Abuja, it was decided that our focus must be on a single candidate from the South-east and that such a candidate must be a person with high personality profile and a person with developmental leadership quality.”

Other criteria, according to the coalition leader include: “A person who cares for the less privileged and the masses, a person whose vision is for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerian citizens as a whole, a person whose ample experience would enable him to raise the level of our country by means of curtailing the continuing hike of prices of goods and services.”

Alhaji Shehu went further to list other criteria as: “A person who will provide employment opportunities to our teeming youth and women, a person who dedicated his life for service to humanity, a person who will stabilise the fuel and power sector of the economy; a person who will design means for affordable or free quality education,” among others.

The chairman further stated, “We wish to seek for your approval Sir, to commence consultations and to register lots of oir members in the North pledging to continue to pray for Anyim’s success in this formidable journey, knowing fully well that your success is Nigeria’s success as well.”

Receiving the coalition, Senator Anyim thanked them for their support and commitment to work for his victory.

He assured that he would work with the coalition once campaign begins and urged them to feel free to join other campaign groups that were already supporting his aspiration by registering with the Anyim Campaign Organisation.