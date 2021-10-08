2023 presidency: Northern IPAC rejects rotation

The Forum of Northern Chairmen of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), has declare support for the recent resolution of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) on 2023 presidency.

It said many media reports misconstrued the actual message of the northern governors.

Chairman of the northern IPAC forum, Hon. Abubakar Dogara Ishaq, who is also the Plateau State chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), reiterated their stand in an interview Thursday in Jos.

“Contrary to earlier stand of the southern states governors, asserting that comes 2023, Presidency must go to the South, the Northern Governors came out to let Nigerians know that the law of the country agreed that only person with highest number of lawful votes becomes the president.

“Unfortunately a section of the media reported the Northern Governors out of context,” he said.

According to Dogara, the principles of democracy stipulates that eligible electorates decides who become their leader, through the ballot box, but not, “at most,” as asserted by the Southern Governors.

“In this we boldly stressed that, the resolutions of the Northern Governors under the leadership of able Governor Simon Lalong, was not only right but a further step to allow democracy get rooted on the rules of law.

“We therefore, appeal to the southern governors and whoever that thought the next Nigeria’s president should be a southerner, should seek the volition of Nigerians to vote but not through intimidation,” the IPAC said.