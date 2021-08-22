2023 presidency: Northern youth declare support for Tambuwal

A group of northern youth has urged the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to contest in the 2023 presidential election, assuring him of their support.

The group, known as”Northern Youth for Tambuwal 2023″, disclosed this in a communique issued and signed by Hon. Ibrahim M. Inuwa (Northeast Coordinator), Hon. Jamilu Muhammad Inuwa (state coordinator) and other executive members.

The group said: “Nigeria since its return to civilian administration has been searching for a strong, dynamic, viable, and virile leadership that will propel the country to compete with other developed nation-states, but unfortunately Nigeria is yet to get to that destination.

“Two successful transitions have been made from civilian to civilian administration without concrete evidence of the better living conditions, the standard of living, and a functional system to show on the ground while leaving the populace without hope and in destitution.

“However, all this happened as a result of corruption, mismanagement, maladministration, favouritism, and lack of the country at heart to bring the desired system that the people aspire for.

“Nigeria has been blessed with enormous resources that will make her compete with other developed nation-states in the world but are not yet tapped and harnessed for the betterment of common people in the country. People are left in a state of dilemma without functional education, health system, agriculture and functional infrastructural facilities that will culminate in the sound economic system.”

According to them, the current system has inflicted so much injuries and hardship in the lives of the people which resulted in inhumane practices and social vices in the society, and “this is not unconnected with anti-masses policies of the administration.”

“For that reason, we the northern youth have come out wholeheartedly to call for His Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to come out and contest for the number one sit in this country and we are solidly behind him”, said the group.

According to the group, Tambuwal has proven himself as a reliable leader in the past administration and as the current governor of Sokoto state.

The group, therefore, urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to without hesitation and as a matter of necessity nominate Tambuwal as the flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election.