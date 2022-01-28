2023: Presidency not yet for South zone – Dokpesi

The Chairman Technical Committee for the Actualisation of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Thursday, said it’s not yet time for the southern zone to produce the president of Nigeria.

He said the tenure of the northern presidency is yet to expire, stressing that the North should produce the next president in the 2023 general elections in line with true zoning.

Dokpesi stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful as part of consultation to actualise the presidential ambition of the former Nigerian vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

He argued that the South has had presidential position for 16 years from 1999-2007 and from 2009-2015, adding that, naturally, they should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

“The South had the presidency from 1999-2007, and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet to expire; once it is expired, the South will produce the President, the South East in particular.

“All those clamouring for the Presidency to come to the South in 2023 are not asking for it because of South, they are asking for their own particular interest and the zone they come from.

“And I can tell you free of charge; even APC itself will not bring it to South East, the clamour for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the South East and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care is required,” he said.

He used the occasion to call on Governor Dave Umahi to return the People’s Democratic Party secretariat to the party.

Responding, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi state, Tochukwu Okorie, noted that the party has many qualified personalities for presidency, and therefore needs God’s guidance to make a good choice.

“The party parades the most eminently qualified personalities for Presidency in this country.

“If we have 20 people aspiring for the presidency, that means we have 20 presidency in waiting and one amongst the best is no doubt the Waziri of Adamawa, His Excellency Atiku Abubaka. What Nigeria needs and what PDP need is God’s guidance,” he said.