2023 presidency: Ohanaeze breaks silence on Atiku, PDP 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has recanted statement credited to the pan Igbo organisation threatening to work against the interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate for 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar.

A press statement, Monday issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, recanted the report in national dailies outright in its entirety.

It said, “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a reckless publication currently circulating in the media indicating that Ohanaeze Ndigbo “blasts Atiku and vows to work against his PDP candidacy in the 2023 polls; and that Atiku Abubakar, will never become Nigeria’s president.

“The press release added that ‘the Igbo would rise up against Atiku, adding that his presidential campaign would be rejected in the South-East’.”

Ohanaeze said, ordinarily, it would have ignored the said press release, but noted that silence in this circumstance would tend to give validity to such fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

The statement further reads: “It is therefore imperative to inform that those behind the fake press release are mischief-makers, impostors, charlatans and unscrupulous social climbers who have shamelessly leeched on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests. It is the unwholesome activities of such maladjusted, impish scaremongers that have been the bane of Igbo cohesion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has not issued any press statement on the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Ohanaeze awaits with keen interest, the full outcome of the ongoing primaries by all the political parties before it can issue a press release with respect to the Igbo position in the 2023 general election.

“We remind the general public that the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR and that any claim to the contrary is to say the least, devious and irresponsible,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

