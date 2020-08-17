2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze youth, others tip Umahi, Amaechi, Onu

A coalition of Igbo groups and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) worldwide Sunday identified Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and his transport counterpart, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, as potential presidential candidates in 2023.

The position was made known in a statement by President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and his secretary, Mr Okwu Nnabuike.

The statement, made available to journalists in Abakaliki, was also signed by Mazi Alex Okemiri (President World Igbo Youth Congress), Dr Helen Ogbonnaya (National leader, Southeast Women Professionals), and Comrade Chidi Ugwujo (President Igbo Students Union).

While Umahi is a second term governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both Onu and Amaechi are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Propping up the trio for the 2023 presidency, the statement said: “Coalition of Igbo Groups and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide met, after a joint meeting at Abakiliki on Sunday August 16th 2020, and after a fruitful deliberations, then reached an agreement that the Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum and Ebonyi state governor, Engr Dave Umahi, Minister of Transport, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu are the best presidential materials and candidates, widely acceptable and accessible, transparent in governance, with proven track records of achievements and without Questionable criticism from any quarter to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.”

“The Chairman of Southeast Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi is the jewel of the Southeast with evidence of infrastructural development in Ebonyi. He is the best performed Governor in Southeast and he is eminently capable to be PDP presidential candidate in 2023.”

“Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi, is a true son of Igbo Nation, former Governor of Rivers State, and currently the Minister of Transport, have the confidence of Nigerians with the leadership qualities and less controversial, as the chief campaign strategist of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in 2015 and co-chairman in 2019. We believe that he’s the most trusted person in the seat of power and Igbo adage that says “one good gesture done to one can be reciprocated by another,” it said.

For the science and technology minister, the coalition described him as ” a first class scientist, a former Governor of Old Abia, won the defunct APP presidential ticket in 1998, the former national chairman of defunct ANPP, the arrowhead of the merger of three political parties that formed APC and the Minister of Science and Technology, with impeccable leadership qualities, tested and trusted, a great Nigerian patriot and without any trace of corruption allegations for decades. He’s the most consistent Igbo politician and well acceptable across Nigeria.

“These are the best presidential materials and candidates Igbo youths present to Nigerians at the moment. There are millions of capable prominent Igbo politicians and technocrats who are more qualified to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, but many of them are handicapped either by pending corruption charges by EFCC or there’s no visible evidence of political structures to actualize their ambitions or linked with incompetence in their stewardship for Igbo.”

Ndigbo deserves 2023 -Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said supporting the Igbo for 2023 presidency would be the only way to placate them over the loss the region suffered during the three-year civil war.

Fani-Kayode, who was in Anambra at the weekend, declared it was not too much for the South-east to demand for the presidency.

He spoke with reporters in Onitsha during a visit to Governor Willie Obiano.

He stated that Igbo Presidency was realisable, urging the zone to liaise with other regions to make the project a reality.

Fani-Kayode said conceding the presidency to Ndigbo would give them a sense of belonging in the nation, while serving as compensation for their loss during the civil war.

He said: “Igbo man has never led the country and it is a sad thing for some of us that no Igbo man has ever ruled the country. It is one of the things that should be done to ensure stability.”

“It is realisable and it is incumbent on the people of the South-east to ensure they win the support of people of other regions.

“A lot of work needs to be done. It is due (Igbo Presidency) and will go a long way to stop agitations and make the Igbo feel they are part and parcel of Nigeria.

“We can ameliorate the pains of the past and make up for it. No part of Nigeria has ever lost over three million people in a crisis, so it can serve as compensation.

“If it is going to be achieved, we must ensure we win support in all parts of the country.”

The former minister also urged Obiano to ensure the right person succeeds him for the sustenance of his legacies