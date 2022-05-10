2023 presidency: Olufemi Ajadi releases ten-point manifesto 















Ahead of next year’s presidential election, a youth contender in the race, Olufemi Ajadi Ogintoyinbo, has released a ten-point agenda.





A release issued by the Adviser, Media & Strategy of the campaign organisation, Mr Cami Ezenwa, said it had become necessary to formally publicise the manifesto for Nigerians, especially now that Ajadi’s support base was steadily rising and fans would want to be constantly reminded of what they stood for.





The manifesto, he said, is predicated on sworn declarations by the candidate to be prosecuted in the court of law for failure in carrying out the things contained therein, adding that this was the first litmus of proof that Ajadi meant every single word of the prophecy.





He said he would seek to unbundle Nigeria’s wealth using the ten points which include, economic diversification through enterprise development, revitalisation of existing refineries, building of new modular ones, food security through agriculture revolution, security of lives and property, and infrastructure development.





He also listed special focus on ICT, restoration of the education sector, healthcare provision, and improvement in Nigeria’s Diaspora relations and the promotion of the rule of law as the other points of the manifesto.





He said it was an anomaly for one of the biggest oil producing countries not to have efficient refineries; and that his administration would reverse this by revitalise some existing refineries, and building new ones, especially modular refineries.





He said the target was to ensure an end to the rampant case of fuel scarcity occasioned by the poor working conditions of the refineries





As part of the bid to ensure regular electricity supply, he said the country would explore available opportunities like the profitable exploitation and deployment of porcelain insulators.





“We are also aware that Nigeria could conveniently produce porcelain insulators, a critical input in electricity connections using locally available resources.





“Yearly however, billions of naira is budgeted to purchase this needed input for electrification projects. Why should we be spending millions of dollars importing insulators when a prototype for its mass production had long been submitted; awaiting only the federal approval for patenting, and funding for mass production?, he rhetorically queried.





Ajadi also added that his government would pursue economic diversification through enterprise development, the end result being to redirect attention away from oil as a major foreign exchange earner, and developing other sectors of promise.





“We will put every necessary measure in place towards the commercial exploitation of the over 32 different solid minerals scattered in its different geo-political zones of our country, coal, gypsum, tin, marble, iron ore, gold, barites, Kaolin and talc inclusive.”

