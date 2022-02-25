2023 Presidency: Only God can stop Yahaya Bello – Cleric

A cleric, Bishop Prince Madaki, has revealed that God had anointed the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to take over from President Muhammad Buhari come 2023.

According to a statement he issued Friday, Madaki said it would take God Himself to reverse the presidency of Governor Bello, whom he described as the “chosen one.”

Bishop Madaki, the president of Concerned Middle Belt Christian Forum of Nigeria, was reacting to the media reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the South, said the move, if found to be true, could jeopardise the ambition of the youthful governor of Kogi.

He said the APC would be making a great mistake if they fielded a candidate other than Bello, pointing that it was “some of his (Bello) colleagues at the PGF that are pushing for this zoning.”

“Let me sound this and sound it well too, nobody fights God’s chosen one and succeeds. God has anointed Governor Yahaya Bello to be the next President of this country and there is nothing anyone can do about it. It is only God who can reverse this.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will be president in 2023 and those conspiring against him are only telling God to do more for him. It doesn’t matter if he is the youngest of them all. It doesn’t also matter if he is not as rich as others. But God has chosen him,” he said.

While eulogising the victory of Bello over insecurity in Kogi, the cleric noted that President Buhari had done his best in fighting insurgency, saying “if not for a man like PMB, Boko Haram and bandits would have taken over the country since 2016.”