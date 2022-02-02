2023: Presidency open to all zones – NAFGG

The Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), an umbrella pressure group comprising 19 states in the north has kicked against what it termed ‘illogical pressure’ by some interest groups and self-serving politicians clamouring for 2023 presidency to be zoned to the South.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting insisted that the 2023 presidential race is open to all zones, adding that it must not be limited to a particular zone.

Addressing a world press conference in Abuja, Wednesday, the National Coordinator of the group, Mallam Mahmoud Mohammed Katun noted that both the North-East and North-Central region have distinguished and eminently qualified people to run for the presidential race in their various political affiliations.

He said, ‘’We, the Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), an umbrella pressure group of the 19 states in the Northern region of Nigeria vehemently kick against the illogical pressure being mounted by some interest groups and self-serving politicians, who are insisting that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, nobody has the right to exclude any segment of this country from aspiring for the highest office in the land, especially segments of the North that have never had the opportunity of occupying the prime position.

‘’We state without equivocation that the presidency of Nigeria is open to all zones and most importantly, zones that have not produced the president of our country’’.

The group further disclosed that those propagating the southern agenda are machinations of a few politicians who are only after their self-interest, under the guise of rotational presidency.

While calling on political parties to prioritise experience, competence and capacity in choosing or zoning their presidential tickets, Katun also stressed the need for political parties to look deeply and that can rescue Nigeria from its current abyss.

‘’In the eventuality that the APC, PDP, APGA, YPP or any other political party wish to zone their presidential tickets, the North East and North Central should be considered first because these two zones have not produced the president of Nigeria.

‘’We will not condone twisted and half-baked conclusions. From 1999-2023, the South would have ruled Nigeria for 14 years, while the North for 10 years. Why should we then prioritise the South to take over when the North has a shortfall?

‘’Giving priority to zones in the North that haven’t had the opportunity, should be done to guarantee equity, fairness and justice.

‘’We are of the view that if the principle of Zoning is to be observed to the latter, both the North East and North Central should be considered as they represent 2 out of 3 zones that have not produced the President of Nigeria as things stand.

‘’We wish to state unequivocally that as a group, the Northern Advocates for Good Governance seeks equity, fairness and justice in zoning the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 so that this can bring about Good Governance to Nigerians at all levels’’, Katun added.